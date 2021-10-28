Nino Man Unveils "Who Want Smoke" Freestyle

It didn't take long for Nardo Wick's "Who Want Smoke??" to take on a life of its own. The record dropped at the top of 2021 and as we approach the end of the year, it's formed a new life. The remix with 21 Savage, G Herbo, and Lil Durk has been one of the hottest records of the month, and rightfully so. The menacing production and infectious, "WHAT THE FUCK IS THAT?!" has gained success on social media, radio, and on streaming services. Needless to say, the song is inescapable right now.

Following a slew of new freestyles over the record this week, Nino Man is the latest to step the plate and flex his lyrical muscle over the production. The So Raspy signee brings his guttural East Coast flow to the record with punchline after punchline.

Check out Nino Man's freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

'Fore you go and buy Amiri jeans, buy a gun n***a

'Cause they really out here spinnin' shit, don't get spun n***a

Gettin' to the bag, I don't panic, I just go wild

I just leave the rental, couple soldiers and some profiles