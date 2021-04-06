Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Member & "Internet Rapper" Sentenced To 15 Years

A member of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods Philadelphia Chapter, Louis Daniel Morales, also known as King Troub93, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in the Reading, Pennsylvania area in 2019, according to United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

After a trial, the judge gave Morales the heavy sentence along with five years of supervised release, and a $2,000 fine for the crimes.

According to The United States Department of Justice website, the rapper was "investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pennsylvania State Police as part of a conspiracy which was responsible for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in and around Berks County."

The FBI also revealed in the press release that Morales sold "800 grams of methamphetamine and an additional quantity of heroin" to a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper, who acted as an undercover buyer on three different occasions "between May and June 2019."

During the investigation, which also relied on a federal wiretap, officials learned that Morales had access to a "seemingly endless supply of methamphetamine," via conversations with Morales and drug suppliers, as well as customers. It is via this wiretap that the FBI discovered Morales was trafficking marijuana alongside his mother, who, they learned, is directly connected to the Mexican drug cartel.

Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods entered public consciousness after 6ix9ine revealed his affiliation with the New York chapter and was later arrested for it. He was infamously released in April 2020 after cooperating with officials and testifying against several members of the group, leading to new arrests.

