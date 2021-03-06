Things have been looking pretty grim for Tekashi 6ix9ine for quite some time now, yet somehow, they continue to get worst. In just the past two weeks alone, the Brooklyn native was exposed for sliding into Lil Nas X's direct messages, tastelessly mocked King Von's death with Pooh Sheisty song lyrics, and was sued for failing to pay up more than $75,000 in unpaid security fees he racked up around the time of his high-profile trial for his federal RICO charge. Now, criminal attorneys are claiming that the rapper has refused to pay up for his legal defense in a case all while blowing through racks of cash.



According to the Daily News, attorneys at the law firm Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt have claimed that the "Gooba" rapper, née Daniel Hernandez, has been ignoring their calls over the last few months despite having an upcoming case, refusing to pay his $66,000 bill. Associates at RK&R are representing Hernandez in a case where a bystander is suing the rapper for $150 million for his connection to a 2018 "crime spree with the Nine Trey Bloods."

A judge in the Brooklyn Supreme Court has requested the case be heard in April, but the lawyers are threatening to ditch the rapper if he doesn't pay up soon.

“Hernandez has not paid for past services,” said his lawyer Brian Caplan. “And has shown both an unwillingness and an inability to fund the litigation on an ongoing basis.”

The news comes after he debuted a flashy $1 million chain on Instagram. He also recently spent some time partying on a yacht with models.

