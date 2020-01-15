The beloved Nike Air Max 97 had a monster year in 2019 and the momentum has carried over in 2020. Earlier this month Nike made the kicks available for customization via the "Nike By You" platform, but there are plenty of other options on the horizon as well if you're not feeling particularly creative at the moment.

One of the Air Max 97s headed to retailers in the near future comes in a pristine all-white colorway, highlighted by a tonal "Fire Emoji" on the mid panel, in place of the familiar Nike swoosh.

The only form of contrast on this Air Max 97 comes via the icy blue outsole, which pairs up nicely with the white hot upper. The kicks also come equipped with reflective detailing, adding a bit more flair to the toned down colorway. An official release date has not yet been announced but the arrival of official images leads us to believe they'll be available sooner than later.

Check out additional photos of the "Fire Emoji" AM97s below, and click here to preview the upcoming "Valentine's Day" colorway.

