Nike has plans to release yet another "Valentine's Day" Air Max 97 next year, adding to the ever-growing line of Air Maxes designed for the sneakerhead in your life. The latest V-Day Air Max 97 comes equipped with a predominately black upper, highlighted by festive red detailing and a heart locket hangtag for good measure.

Nike Air Max 97 Valentine's Day/Nike

As seen in the official photos that recently surfaced, this particular Air Max 97 features a combination of mesh and leather throughout the upper, including the tongue. As always, the sneakers are grounded by a full-length Air Max unit which has appropriately been tinted red in honor of Valentine's Day.

Release details have not yet been announced but one would assume the kicks are slated to arrive in time for the holiday on February 14. Continue scrolling for a look at the official images, and stay tuned for the release date.

