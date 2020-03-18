Nike's 2007 Air Max 1 collaboration with Japanese sneaker boutique Atmos will reportedly serve as inspiration for the brand's upcoming "Elephant" Nike SB Dunk PRM. Just like the recently released "Safari" Nike SB Dunk Low, the kicks are not an official collab with Atmos, but they borrow many of the familiar design cues from that iconic AM1 project.

The Nike SB Dunk PRM "Elephant" has not yet been revealed but the mockup provided in the IG post embedded above will give you a good idea of what to expect. Much like the Atmos x Nike Air Max 1, the kicks will reportedly feature elephant print overlays atop the black upper, along with white and teal accents throughout.

Release details have also been kept under wraps but Crepe City reports that the kicks are expected to launch towards the end of 2020. Stay tuned for an official announcement and click here to preview the "Teal" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab.

Image Via Crepe City