Virgil Abloh's Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collaboration is reportedly returning to retailers later this year in a clean "White/Red" colorway, following up the highly coveted "Black/Metallic Silver" joint that debuted during the NBA's All Star Weekend. As it turns out, there's a third design in the works as well, although rumors suggest this pair will be limited to family and friends of the brand.

Look closely in the background of the IG post embedded below, to catch a glimpse of the rumored "Teal" Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab.

Just like the forthcoming "White/Red" Off-White x Air Jordan 5, this third colorway features a predominately white construction with the familiar circular detailing and "Nike Air" branding on the heel. According to sneaker source @Soledebrief, the third Off-White x Air Jordan 5 collab will serve as a nod to the iconic "Grape" colorway, thus the teal detailing in the midsole.

The kicks in question have not yet been fully revealed but the mockup shown at the bottom of this post will give you a good idea of what that color combo could look like on Virgil's deconstructed AJ5.

Image Via House of Heat