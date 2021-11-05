Throughout LeBron James' time with the Miami Heat, he was able to drop some of his best silhouettes with Nike. Among the most beloved from that era were the Nike LeBron 7, Nike LeBron 8, and the Nike LeBron 9. Over the past year, we have seen a plethora of Nike LeBron 8 retros make it to the market, and today, we found out that the "Watch The Throne" LeBron 9 would also be released to the masses. Now, a wave of LeBron 9 colorways are being introduced, including the "South Coast" model which can be found down below.

As you can see, the base color for this shoe is black, although as the name would suggest, there are plenty of colorful tones to be found here as blues, greens, and pinks are found throughout. This shoe has some very real "South Beach" vibes to it and Miami Heat fans will certainly be interested in copping a pair.

There is no release date for this shoe right now, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates on these, as soon as they become available. As always, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

