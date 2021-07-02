If you have followed LeBron James' career from the beginning, then you would know that he has given us some pretty incredible shoes over the years. One of those sneakers is the Nike LeBron 8, which was one of the first models he wore during his stint with the Miami Heat. Fans continue to love these shoes and with the 10th anniversary of the silhouette going down throughout 2021, it's not surprising that numerous retros have been brought back to the market.

One of the retros that are set to return is the infamous "South Beach" model which has that tried and true Miami Vice aesthetic to it. In the official photos below, you can see how the shoe has a mostly teal upper, all while we get a black Nike swoosh and tongue, as well as some pink laces to add that extra pop of color. This is a classic Nike LeBron 8 aesthetic and fans are excited to finally get their hands on a pair.

As for the release date, these are set to drop on Wednesday, July 21st, for $200 USD. These are going to be highly sought after, so make sure to be vigilant on release day. Let us know if these are a must-cop, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike