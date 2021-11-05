About a decade ago now, Kanye West and Jay Z put out Watch The Throne in what remains to be one of the best collaborative albums of all time. At the time, LeBron James was wearing the Nike LeBron 9, and he put out a friends and family Watch The Throne model which had some gold crowns on the front all while the upper was covered in black. At the time, the shoe was highly coveted as sneakerheads wanted a shot at them. Now, it appears as though that opportunity has arrived.

Official images of the "Watch The Throne" Nike LeBron 9 have now hit the interwebs, and as you can see, the shoe lives up to the original that was released 10 years ago. All of the fine details are still here, and fans will finally be able to wear a shoe that was once reserved for LeBron's best friends and family members.

As for the release date, nothing has been made concrete, however, they are expected to drop this year, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

