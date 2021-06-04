Fans of the Nike LeBron line have been treated to some pretty incredible shoes over the last year or so. In 2020, Nike paid homage to the 10-year anniversary of the Nike LeBron 7 by bringing out a plethora of dope classic colorways that fans have been yearning over for a decade. Now, in 2021, Nike is keeping this revival trend alive by bringing out classic offerings of the Nike LeBron 8 and the Nike LeBron 8 Low. We've seen some incredible models thus far, and one of them just so happens to be the "Miami Nights" version.

As you can see in the images below, this new retro stays true to the original as we get a silhouette that is covered in white, black, teal, and bright red. These colors fit the Miami aesthetic to a T and there is no denying that there are a whole lot of Heat fans out there who would love to get their hands on these.

While this shoe was supposed to come out on Friday, June 4th, the release has now been delayed to Monday, June 21st, through the Nike SNKRS App. Pairs will go for $180 USD, and we're sure they will be highly sought after.

Image via Nike

