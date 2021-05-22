LeBron James is one of the most iconic basketball players of all time and throughout his time in the NBA, he has dropped a ton of great sneakers. While LeBron still has a solid sneaker output, there is no denying that his best shoes came out while he was playing for the Miami Heat. Much of this had to do with the Miami Vice aesthetic which has become synonymous with the city. One of LeBron's best silhouettes was the Nike LeBron 8, and if you're a longtime fan, then you probably remember the Nike LeBron 8 Low "Miami Nights."

This shoe is set to return this year and as you can see in the official images below, the shoe has a unique look as bright red and teal are mixed with black and white. The colors are mostly disjointed on these although there are certain areas with solid colors, such as the midsole and the outline on the white Nike swoosh. Overall, it's a classic shoe that pays homage to Miami, and its return is almost here.

If you want to cop these for your collection, you will be able to secure them as of June 4th for $180 USD through the Nike SNKRS App. Let us know if you plan on copping a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

