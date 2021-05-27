Just ten years ago, LeBron James was in the midst of his first playoff run with the Miami Heat. As many fans remember, that run ended in heartbreak, as the Heat lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals. If you're a sneakerhead, you probably remember LeBron wearing the NikeLeBron 8 during this time period. There were some incredible colorways of this shoe to be had, and the low-top model also had some gems, including the "Sprite" offering.

In the official images below, you can see that this "Sprite" colorway will actually be coming back in its OG form. The upper of the shoe is mostly blue while the sock lining, Nike swoosh outline, and midsole are all a vibrant shade of yellowish-green. These elements come together to create a dope offering that will certainly get fans excited and nostalgic for the early 2010s.

For now, a release date has yet to be given for these although it seems like the Beaverton brand is pushing for a June release which means these will be coming out sooner rather than later. Keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest news coming out of the sneaker world, and be sure to let us know what you think of these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike