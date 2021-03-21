LeBron James has a massive sneaker legacy in the NBA and every single year, he adds to it. While his output with the Lakers has been impressive, there is no denying that his shoes with the Miami Heat were among his best. He had plenty of Player Exclusives at the time, and the Nike LeBron 8 had some of his most flashy. One of those was the "Hardwood Classic" which paid homage to the New York Knicks, as well as the classic Cleveland Cavaliers colors.

In the images below, courtesy of YouTuber ToNYD2WiLD, we now have a fresh look at what this retro will look like. As you can see, the upper is mostly blue, all while orange can be found on the tongue and the laces. There is even orange on the outsole which adds an extra pop of color to the look. The Nike LeBron 8 is one of those LeBron shoes that people love and that won't change anytime soon, especially with retros like this coming to the table.

A release date has not yet been set for these although early reports say these will drop sometime in the Spring. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH for any updates.

Image via tonyd2wild

Image via tonyd2wild

Image via tonyd2wild