LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers got to go on a bit of a victory lap in the immediate aftermath of their NBA championship although now, they are already back to work as the NBA season starts in just 11 days. Despite the short amount of rest, LeBron is adamant that his Lakers team can still win it all, and fans are excited to see how the new players gel with the already-established roster. As for LeBron's endorsements, they are still going strong especially since he is promoting both the Nike LeBron 18, as well as the retro LeBron 8.

One of the LeBron 8 colorways that were teased recently was the purple and gold "Lakers" model which can be seen in the official images below. Of course, fans were fawning over these as they will look incredible with any piece of Lakers gear you might own. The purple and gold aesthetics are always a nice touch, and after LeBron wore them during Laker's media day, the hype became that much more palpable.

Now, a release date for these has been revealed. If you are hoping to pick up a pair, you will be able to do so as of Tuesday, December 15th for $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

