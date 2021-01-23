Perhaps one of Nike's most popular activations when it comes to LeBron James was the "LeBron Watch" initiative that took place during the playoffs a few years ago. The concept was quite simple. Essentially, in every game, LeBron would be wearing a brand new shoe which would eventually become available on the Nike SNKRS App. The shoes were limited and you needed to be quick although it proved to be a fun game for sneakerheads to engage in.

Today, LeBron James took to his Instagram story where he unveiled some huge news for his fans. Starting tomorrow, on the 23rd of each month, LeBron and Nike will be teaming up for the return of "LeBron Watch." In the video, the Lakers superstar even revealed which shoe will be the first one made available.

As it turns out, the Nike LeBron 8 in the infamous "Graffiti" colorway will be dropping tomorrow, sometime during the Lakers match. The official images can be found below and as you can see, it's one of those colorways that will truly pop while you are out on the court.

If you're a sneakerhead, this is a very exciting time although we're sure there will be plenty of Ls to go around over the coming months.