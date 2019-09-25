Nike and LeBron James just recently introduced his 17th signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 17 - which will soon be unveiled in a plethora of different colorways as the NBA season gets underway.

And while Nike has plenty in store for the LeBron 17, they certainly haven't forgotten about any of 'Bron's past silhouettes. The Swoosh has already retro'd numerous colorways of the Air Zoom Generation as well as the LeBron 3, and rumors suggest that they could be jumping to the LeBron 7 next.

Nike LeBron 7 Red Carpet/Flight Club

According to sneaker source @KixSquare, the beloved "Red Carpet" Nike LeBron 7 is slated to return to retailers on October 29 in celebration of the sneaker's 10-year anniversary. LeBron first debuted the kicks at Madison Square Garden on November 6.

Skipping over the LeBron 4, 5 and 6, might seem a bit odd, but sneakerheads seem to agree that the LeBron 7 is among his greatest signatures and there won't be any complaints if other classic colorways are in the works. During a recent LeBron 17 unboxing video, LeBron made a point to note that the LeBron 7 is "one of his favorites," which could be a subtle hint of what's to come in 2020.

Continue scrolling to get reacquainted with the classic "Red Carpet" LeBron 7s, and stay tuned for official release details.

Nike LeBron 7 Red Carpet/Flight Club

Nike LeBron 7 Red Carpet/Flight Club

Nike LeBron 7 Red Carpet/Flight Club