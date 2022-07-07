LeBron James has been playing NBA basketball for a very long time. He is easily one of the best players to ever grace the court, and throughout his rise to superstardom, LeBron has provided fans with some amazing signature shoes. He has gotten to the point in his career where some of these shoes are receiving retros, including the Nike LeBron 2 which originally came out back in 2004.

Now, a LeBron 2 PE from 2004 is set to make its debut on the market. That shoe just so happens to be the "Maccabi" colorway that LeBron wore while playing against a team from Tel Aviv. As you can see down below, the shoe has a mostly white upper, all while gold highlights are placed all around. It is a very clean look that will most definitely get fans excited.

As it stands, there is no release date for this shoe, so stay tuned to HNHN as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, you can let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike

