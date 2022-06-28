During the late stages of 2021, it was revealed that the Nike LeBron 2 would be returning in 2022. This is a LeBron retro that fans weren't really expecting, although there is no doubt that no one is going to complain about it. Everyone loves some vintage kicks, and these have definitely reached icon status given everything LeBron has accomplished throughout his career.

As it turns out, the first colorway of the Nike LeBron 2 to receive a retro will be a Player Exclusive he wore against Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv back in 2004. In the image down below, you can see that this is quite the lavish colorway as the shoe has a white base all while gold is placed on the sides and even the midsole. It is a gorgeous look and considering this shoe never got a general release, it's cool to see it back for the masses.

For now, there is no release date for this shoe, however, they should be out sometime this year, closer to the NBA season. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. As always, let us know what you think of this offering, in the comments section down below.

Image via Nike