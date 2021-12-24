LeBron James has a long history of signature sneakers in the NBA. Of course, LeBron is currently on the Nike LeBron 19, however, that hasn't stopped Nike from providing fans with a plethora of dope retros over the past couple of years. The Nike LeBron 7, 8, and 9 have all been given some incredible offerings as of late, and in 2022, it is being reported that the Beaverton brand will continue to pump out the LeBron retros. In fact, according to Brendan Dunne of Complex Sneakers, the LeBron 2 is the next sneaker on Nike's list.

Based on some internal Nike documents that were obtained by Complex, it was made clear that the LeBron 2 is part of the brand's plans. In fact, the first retro colorways will begin rolling out next Fall, sometime during the month of September. It remains to be seen which colorways will be chosen, however, fans can expect this classic silhouette from 2004 to make its grand return to the market. Below, you can even find the STVM model that now sells for thousands of dollars.

For now, very few details surrounding these retros are available, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates. Also, let us know what you think of the LeBron 2, in the comments below.

Image via StockX

Image via Flight Club

