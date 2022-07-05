LeBron James is arguably the best player in the history of the NBA. Most people will say it is Michael Jordan, and for the most part, that is correct. With that being said, LeBron has remained so consistent over his 19 years in the league that it is very difficult to argue against him. He has been a truly incredible ambassador for the NBA, and that is not going to change, anytime soon

James is about to head into his 20th season in the NBA, and he is showing barely any signs of slowing down. He almost won the scoring title last year and he knows he will need to replicate that if the Lakers want any sort of chance at making a deep run in the postseason.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With that being said, LeBron has been working extremely hard on and off the court throughout the offseason. He understands this kind of work is what gets you far when you've put a lot of mileage on your body, and he is ready to prove to fans that he can still perform at the highest level possible.

In his most recent Instagram video, LeBron showed off just how hard he's been working, with a string of clips of him shooting the basketball and getting up layups. As we've come to expect from LeBron, he looks great, and there is no doubt he will be hungry come October.





