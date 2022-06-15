Over the past few months, NBA fans and pundits have been questioning Anthony Davis. AD is one of the most injury-prone players in the entire NBA, and at this point, no one knows if he will be able to stay healthy. It also doesn't help that he recently admitted that he hadn't touched a basketball since the end of the most recent Lakers season.

That admission was the straw that broke the camel's back for most fans, and as it turns out, the bullying worked because Davis ended up posting a picture from the court just a few days later. Either way, fans have concerns right now, and they certainly aren't unfounded.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

One person who has never lost faith in AD is LeBron James. Today, LeBron took to Instagram with an AD highlight package that just goes to show how dominant the player can be. In LeBron's mind, AD is still a top-tier player and next season, he will be back with a vengeance.

"Get It Twisted if you want too! I'm due time he'll remind you once again why he's HIM!!! And I can't wait for it to be unleashed!" LeBron wrote.





After missing the playoffs this year, the Lakers will need Davis to be this good, otherwise, it could be another long and arduous season. Hopefully, for the Lakers, LeBron is correct, and Davis plays amazingly well.