LeBron James' signature sneaker line has always been one of the best in the entire NBA, and it doesn't seem like that is going to change anytime soon. Even when LeBron retires, fans can expect him to continue dropping new shoes, much like Michael Jordan who still gets a new signature, every single year.

LeBron is currently on the Nike LeBron 19, which has yet to get a low-top variation. As you can imagine, however, that low-top version is, indeed on the way. In fact, this news was revealed in a peculiar way, as shown by the Twitter account @KarateKickz23.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

In the post below, you can see a box of Magic Fruity Pebbles cereal. On the side, there is a coupon for 20 percent off all Nike items online, and there is even a raffle for a free pair of Nike LeBron 19 Lows in the, you guessed it, "Magic Fruity Pebbles" colorway. No images of the actual shoe are given, however, this is a tried and true indication that such an offering is on the way. Given the fact that this cereal is known for its colorful nature, sneakerheads can expect the same of this shoe.

A release date for the sneaker is still unknown, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world.