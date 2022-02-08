LeBron James is one of the best players in the entire NBA and as a result, he has his very own signature sneaker line with Nike. LeBron has had this line ever since entering the league, and now, the Lakers star is on the Nike LeBron 19. This is a shoe that has already received a plethora of colorways, and now, it is set to receive another as the All-Star Game is only a couple of weeks away.

This brand new All-Star variation actually has some Valentine's Day elements to it as the colors are giving some sort of candy reference. The shoe is filled with pastel colors, blues, pinks, yellows, and even some purples. All of these colors blend well together, and it makes for a flashy shoe that is definitely worthy of being on the court during the All-Star Game. Once the game arrives, we're sure LeBron will be wearing these with pride.

No release date has been revealed just yet, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the sneaker world. In the meantime, give us your thoughts on these, in the comments down below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike