LeBron James is one of the biggest players in the entire NBA, and over the past 19 years, he has been blessing fans with a ton of signature sneakers. Right now, James is on the Nike LeBron 19, and a ton of new colorways are currently being introduced to the market. Fans have been enjoying these offerings so far and as we head into 2022, Nike is introducing even more to the forefront.

The latest Nike LeBron 19 to be revealed is this "Fast Food" model below. The shoe has a translucent mesh upper, all while underneath is a graphic upper that is filled with different fast foods. From pretzels to fries to pizza to burgers, there are a ton of great foods to be found on the shoe. It is definitely a unique spin on a basketball shoe, and if you're a LeBron fan in need of some cool kicks, these will certainly be a solid option in the future.

A release date for this shoe has not been announced, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this sneaker in the comments section below.

Image via Nike

