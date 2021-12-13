LeBron James has a rich sneaker history in the NBA, and in his 19th season, LeBron is currently wearing the Nike LeBron 19. This shoe is starting to get an abundance of colorways, and fans are very excited about to see what kind of offerings we will see in the new year. Lucky for us, Nike has been providing a ton of teasers as of late, and recently, we got some new official images for a shoe that is covered in neon motifs.

As you can see below, the shoe mostly has a grey upper to it, however, there are some pretty great highlights coated throughout. For instance, the midsole and tongue are blue, while the outsole and laces are a nice shade of green. There is even some pink wrapped around the tongue, which adds some further contrast. Overall, it's quite colorful and will definitely make you stand out on the court.

No release date has been given for this shoe, although you can expect it to drop sometime in 2022 for a price of $200 USD. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this brand new offering, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

