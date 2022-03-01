LeBron James is one of the best basketball players in the entire world and in the eyes of some, he is the GOAT of the sport. With that being said, LeBron has his very own signature sneaker line, and now, the Beaverton brand is looking to gas up the Nike LeBron 19 Low which is coming out this month. One of the first colorways of the shoe will be the "Magic Fruity Pebbles" offering, which can be seen down below.

The shoe is mostly constructed with some white mesh, although the big difference here is that the under upper of the shoe is a graphic of yellow and pink fruity pebbles. The cereal's colors are found all the way throughout, and on the insoles, we get a Flinstone version of LeBron James, all while Fred Flinstone is on the other sneaker. It makes for a dope collab that will certainly have collectors excited.

Now, the release date is finally here as they will drop on Monday, March 7th for a price of $160 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike/US11

