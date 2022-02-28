LeBron James clapped back at a fan who heckled him during the Los Angeles Lakers' 123-95 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The loss dropped the Lakers down to 27-33 on the season.

“Tell me one thing you know about basketball besides the ball going in," James could be heard yelling at a fan in the crowd. "Shut your ass up.”



Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

“I don’t give a fu** what you are! You a b*tch! How about that?” added James' teammate, Trevor Ariza.

James finished the game with 32 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

“I don’t have answers for tonight," James admitted after the game. “Right now it’s about how we can get better today. … We’ve still got 10 road games in March, so it doesn’t get easier for us.”

The latest loss was the Lakers’ 9th defeat in their last 12 games. With only 22 games left in the season, the Lakers will have a tough time securing a spot in the post-season, currently sitting 2.5 games back of 8th place in the Western Conference. Despite the struggle, Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal recently argued that the team is "definitely" making the playoffs.

Check out the lakers' back and forth with the fan below.

