LeBron James' Nike LeBron 19 Low is on the horizon and fans are gearing up for some pretty dope colorways to make their way to the market. One of those offerings is the Nike LeBron 19 Low "Magic Fruity Pebbles" which was teased online last week after a cereal box leaked with the colorway name. Since that time, fans have been hoping for some official images, and now, it seems like they have arrived.

Thanks to Nike and US11, you can see that this shoe is set to have a white mesh upper, all while the underneath portion which extends to the tongue and back heel is filled with fruity pebble graphics. From there, a Flinstone version of LeBron is placed on one insole, while Fred Flinstone is found on the other. Overall, this is a colorful sneaker that is definitely going to live up to its name.

For now, a release date for this sneaker has not been revealed, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, take to the comments below to let us know what you think of these brand new kicks.

Image via Nike/US11

