LeBron James is currently in his 19th season in the NBA and to celebrate, he has launched his 19th signature shoe. The Nike LeBron 19 has come out in some pretty interesting colorways so far, however, the best is yet to come throughout 2022. That's when the party is really going to start for this sneaker, and fans are ready to see more offerings.

Thankfully, we just got some official images for this brand new LeBron 19 model called "Leopard." There is leopard print all throughout the upper here, although, the big difference is the fact that there is a white mesh all over the place. There is then some black placed on the midsole and even throughout the tongue, for good measure. These elements come together to create a truly unique shoe that is definitely going to get fans excited. Sure, they might be out there, but sometimes you want that in a basketball sneaker.

These shoes do not currently have a release date, however, they are expected to drop in 2022 for a price of $200 USD. Let us know what you think, in the comments below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

