LeBron James is gearing up for his 19th season in the NBA which means he is also coming out with his 19th signature sneaker, the Nike LeBron 19. This is a shoe that fans have been waiting on for a while now and after seeing it in Space Jam, there is no doubt that there is a lot of hype surrounding it.

After being teased online recently, we now have an official look at the Nike LeBron 19 in the "Bred" colorway. This model is based on an iconic color scheme that combines mostly black and some red. When these colors come together, you get a very clean shoe and it is something that is familiar to a whole host of people.

If you are a fan of these and hope to cop a pair, you will be able to do so as of Friday, October 22nd for a price that has yet to be determined. Let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below, and stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

