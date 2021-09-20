LeBron James has released a lot of sneakers over the course of his career, and for as long as he is alive, he will continue to bring out new models with Nike. In his first season in the NBA, LeBron was given a massive deal with Nike that has since been upgraded to a lifetime endeavor. As soon as he came into the league, he received his very own signature shoe, and over the years, he has released a new flagship model at the start of every season.

The next silhouette on the horizon for LeBron is the Nike LeBron 19 which was originally shown off in the movie Space Jam: A New Legacy. Since that time, we have seen very few colorways make their way to the internet. Luckily, Instagram user @retro_boomin_6 recently changed that thanks to the post below which depicts the Nike LeBron 19 in a traditional "Bred" colorway. As you can see, the shoe is mostly black although the air bubble on the midsole has a flashy red hue reminiscent of the Chicago Bulls.

At this time, a release date for these has yet to be announced, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates in regard to these. In the meantime, let us know what you think, in the comments section below.