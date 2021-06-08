LeBron James' 18th NBA season came to an unfortunate end last Thursday as the Los Angeles Lakers were beat out of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns. The loss led some to wonder if the star could ever clinch another championship during his long career in Basketball, though James himself appeared quickly refocused on his new venture with the "Tune Squad" in the upcoming Space Jam sequel, Space Jam 2: A New Legacy. The new shoes, which are an update to the LeBron signature model, will not only accompany merchandise rollout for the new movie but will be worn by James next season.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The shoe features two air bubbles, like those in the Nike Air Max, with one bubble at the heel and another at the forefoot. These bubbles have been upgraded in this iteration of the shoe to allow for increased comfort and stability on the court. The LeBron 19 will come in two different color ways-- an orange, yellow, and blue look that matches the uniforms of the "Tune Squad" (LeBron's team in the movie made up of Bugs Bunny and other characters from Looney Toons) and another white and blue look that resembles the Squad's sweatsuits.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

The new LeBron 19s don't have a release date just yet, but are set to be retailed at $200.

Space Jam 2: A New Legacy will follow James as he befriends beloved Looney Tunes characters, joins their basketball team (the "Tune Squad") and plays a match against other famous NBA stars. The movie is set to release on July 16th.

What do you think of these?

