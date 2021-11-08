LeBron James' signature sneakers bring in hundreds of millions of dollars for Nike every single year, so it should be no surprise that the basketball star has his own building on the Nike campus. As of right now, LeBron is wearing the Nike LeBron 19, and new colorways continue to be teased online. In fact, a colorway recently appeared on the internet, and it is immediately giving off some vintage Lakers vibes.

In the photos below, you can see that the sneaker has a white upper that serves as the base. From there, we have very light purple trim that is also complemented by some gold. It's kind of like a mix of the vintage Minneapolis jerseys, while also incorporating the gold that makes the Lakers so famous today. If you're a fan of LeBron and the team, these may just be a must-cop.

There is no release date for this shoe right now, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, head over to the comments below and give us your thoughts on this new Nike LeBron 19 colorway.

Image via Nike

