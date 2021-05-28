LeBron James has come through with various charitable efforts over the years. From The LeBron James Foundation to the I Promise school in Akron, Ohio, LeBron has done so much for his community and those in need. To celebrate his efforts, Nike always comes out with a special basketball shoe that pays homage to what LeBron is doing. In 2021, that shoe is the Nike LeBron 18 "We Are Family" which pays homage to the motto of LeBron's foundation.

In the images below, you can see that the shoe is mostly made of two shades of teal, all while orange is found throughout. Vibrant is perhaps the wrong word to describe this model, although it is definitely eye-catching when you consider the color combinations. On the insole, we even get the LeBron James Foundation logo, which helps add to the overall theme of the sneaker.

The release date for this shoe has been set for June 5th at a price of $200 USD. Let us know in the comments below whether or not these are a must-cop. Also, stay tuned for more sneaker news as we will be sure to bring that to you.

Image via Nike

