LeBron James has been doing quite a bit of philanthropic work over the course of his career and it just so happens that he has a passion for educating and making sure that youth are getting the help they need in order to be successful. One of James' most fruitful efforts over the years has been the "I Promise" school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. James established the school in 2018 as a way to provide high education for the most at-risk youth in the area.

So far, the school has been incredibly successful and the test scores of the students have been a reflection of that. To celebrate the success of the school, LeBron is launching a documentary on Quibi that will look into the school and showcase the struggles of the students while also offering insight on the "I Promise" mission statement.

This documentary is set to air on April 6th and will surely be an uplifting experience that gives us some depth on all of LeBron's efforts. The NBA superstar has made it a point to be much more than an athlete and the "I Promise" school is one of the most ambitious efforts we have seen from an athlete over the years.

If there is one thing that we can guarantee about this documentary, it's that we will be watching.