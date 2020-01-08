LeBron James and Nike are celebrating the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio with a special edition colorway of the Nike LeBron 17.

The colorful LeBron 17s will go on sale Tuesday, January 21st exclusively through SNKRS North America and at House of Hoops by Foot Locker locations.

According to Nike, LeBron's "passionate optimism" is characterized in the shoe’s colorful, kaleidoscopic upper and outsole. Additional details include The LeBron James Family Foundation crown on the tongue, while aspirational phrases, such as “I promise I will dream big," appear on the laces.

LeBron's 17th signature sneaker, featuring Nike's all-new Knitposite material, boasts a combination of Air Zoom and Max Air, providing the ultimate shock absorption for LeBron's explosive style of play. Jason Petrie, the designer of the LeBron 17 notes, "The lateral and medial pods under the forefoot give him that response and comfort in conjunction with the Max Air bag. The way LeBron sees it, he wants to feel confident from the ground up. He doesn't need help jumping. He wants to feel secure on the way down."

Nike LeBron 17 'I Promise'/Nike

Nike LeBron 17 'I Promise'/Nike

Nike LeBron 17 'I Promise'/Nike