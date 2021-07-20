LeBron James has one of the best sneaker legacies in the history of the NBA and while some might not be fans of his style, there is no doubt that the LeBron line has seen a ton of success over the years. In 2021, we have seen numerous colorways of the Nike LeBron 18 and its low-top counterpart. The Nike LeBron 19 was also unveiled for Space Jam, however, the LeBron 18 Low continues to receive support as the NBA season marches on.

Recently, a brand new colorway of the LeBron 18 Low surfaced on Instagram and if you're a longtime sneakerhead, then you know this shoe is a reference to a PE from the LeBron 6 days. The colorway in question is modeled after "Family Guy" character Stewie Griffin, and the photos below come courtesy of @masterwook_ on Instagram. This shoe has a cartoonish look to it as the entire upper is covered in bold whites, yellows, blue, and reds that come together to form Stewie's signature outfit on the show. It is a sneaker that rivals the original in terms of aesthetics and if you like "Family Guy," these could prove to be a must-cop.

There is no release information attached to these, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you the latest information on these. In the meantime, let us know how you feel about these, in our poll below, and take the conversation to the comments section.