LeBron James has delivered some pretty amazing sneakers to his fans over the years. Throughout his time in the league, he has also come through with some Player Exclusives that always have fans clamoring for a full-on release. One of his more infamous PEs was the "Stewie Griffin" colorway of the Nike LeBron 6 from his days in Cleveland. This shoe was an incredible homage to the "Family Guy" character and it featured a cartoonish look that almost didn't seem real.

Now, the "Stewie Griffin" aesthetic will be coming to the Nike LeBron 18 Low. Just a couple of days ago, a teaser for this shoe hit the internet although now, we have the official images straight from Nike. As you can see, the shoe has those rich reds, whites, yellows, and blues that make up Stewie's signature look from the show. If you were a big fan of the Nike LeBron 6 model, then you will most certainly enjoy this LeBron 18 Low, which comes complete with a comfy Nike Air unit in the back heel.

There is no release timeline for these, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you the latest updates from the sneaker world. In the meantime, vote on how you feel about these in the poll, below.

Image via Nike

