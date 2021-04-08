LeBron James' sneaker legacy continues to build with every season and just like with Michael Jordan, he will probably receive new silhouettes well after his retirement. As of right now, Nike has been making the most noise with the LeBron 18 Low, which has been receiving a steady stream of new colorways as of late. The latest of these models to be revealed has been dubbed "LeBronold Palmer" which is an obvious reference to the golfer Arnold Palmer.

As you can see in the images below, this shoe has a heavy tropical influence to it that could even remind you of Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City. With a neon yellow base, these kicks have some palm tree aesthetics underneath the surface, all while neon green and pink are also found throughout. Overall, this makes for a dope colorful shoe that will be perfect for anyone who wants to go out and flex on the basketball court this summer.

For now, the drop date for these is unknown, so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest information. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the color scheme, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike