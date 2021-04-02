If you are a big fan of LeBron James, then you have probably worn his sneakers at one point in your life. These shoes are mostly iconic and there are some models that have stood the test of time. One of the best silhouettes to ever be released from LeBron is the Nike LeBron 7 which came out as he was going to the Miami Heat. There were some amazing colorways and over the past year, Nike has been celebrating the shoe's 10th anniversary.

The latest colorway to be teased is called "Baseball Blue" although many understand it to be an homage to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In the official photos below, you can see how the shoe has a beautiful mix of blue and red, all while white serves as a backdrop. These colorways work naturally together and if you are a Dodgers fan, they may very well be a must-cop. Even if you aren't, these are just an overall dope cop that will look great in your collection.

For those who do want a pair, the shoe will officially come out on Friday, April 9th for $200 USD. Let us know if you plan on buying a pair, in the comments below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for more sneaker news and updates.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike