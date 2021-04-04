LeBron James has worn a whole lot of sneakers throughout his career although most fans feel a large amount of nostalgia for the shoes that dropped all the way back when he was leaving Cleveland for Miami. In fact, one of his player exclusive models was a shoe made for those retro blue and orange Cavs jerseys that everyone has grown so fond of. This model was known as the Nike LeBron 8 "Hardwood Classic" and for the better part of a decade, fans have been hoping for this model to be released.

This shoe is exactly like the previous model as it has a mostly blue upper with a ton of orange highlights to make it truly flash. If you are a LeBron James fan, you certainly remember this model and this will be something you'll want to add to your collection. It's not every day a PE is made available for sneakerheads everywhere, and this will be your chance to cop one.

No release date has been announced for these so be sure to keep it locked to HNHH as we will bring you all of the latest updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the colorway, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

