Fans of the LeBron James x Nike signature sneaker line are eagerly awaiting the official debut of the Nike LeBron 17, but The Swoosh still has a couple more LeBron 16 Lows in the works first.

Among them, an all-new monochromatic pastel purple rendition which is officially slated to launch tomorrow, August 29, at Nike Basketball retailers such as Foot Locker, Footaction and Eastbay.

The only form of contrast on the upcoming Nike LeBron 16 Low appears via the yellow insoles, as the entire sneaker has been dipped in the light purple hue. These low-top LeBron 16s would have been an appropriate release for the Easter Holiday, but LA Lakers fans will surely appreciate another purple colorway regardless of the timing of the release.

Continue scrolling for the official images, and set aside $160 if you're feeling the look. Click here to preview the upcoming Nike LeBron 17.

Nike LeBron 16 Low Purple/J23 App

