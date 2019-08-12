Nike and LeBron James will officially unveil his 17th signature sneaker - the Nike LeBron 17 - sometime this Fall, but some early images of the kicks have already surfaced giving fans an idea of what to expect.

As seen in the IG posts embedded below, Nike LeBron 17 replicas have been revealed in numerous colorways, including a black and grey colorway that LeBron teased a few weeks ago. The kicks have also been revealed in a clean, white rendition as well as a Lakers-themed design.

Judging from the early leaks, the LeBron 17 looks to be a cross between the Nike LeBron 8 silhouette and the Nike LeBron 15 construction, featuring a knit upper along with a unique, jagged ankle collar.

Nike typically introduces LeBron's new signature sneakers in the Fall, just before the start of the new season, so we'll have to sit tight and wait for the official details. In the meantime, check out another early look in the video embedded below.