It remains to be seen who Kyrie Irving's teammates will be on the court next season, but off the court he has decided to join forces with Nickelodeon for a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants collab.

As seen on the feet of WNBA stars Tina Charles and Odyssey Sims, the latest Nike Kyrie 5 collection includes a yellow rendition in honor of SpongeBob, along with a pink joint inspired by his best friend, Patrick Star.

Steven Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

Naturally, the SpongeBob Kyrie 5 features a yellow sponge inspired upper complete with hits of white and red, referencing the character's shirt and tie. A gum outsole sits beneath the build, just like his patented shorts. Meanwhile, the "Patrick" Kyrie 5 is highlighted by it's pink construction, yellow midsole and "Patrick Star" detailing behind the tongue.

Both kicks come equipped with Nickelodeon branding on the tongue shroud with "NIKE" text on the heel inspired by the show title's font. Release details have not yet been announced, so stay tuned for more info.

Continue scrolling for some on-foot images of both Kyrie 5s.

