Kyrie Irving reportedly cut ties with his longtime agent, Jeff Wechsler, on Wednesday and he is now expected to join Jay Z's Roc Nation, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The moves comes just weeks before Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

According to ESPN, Wechsler had represented Irving since he entered the league as the Cavs' first overall selection in the 2011 Draft. He helped negotiate Irving's trade from Cleveland to Boston in 2017, as well as numerous off-court endeavors including his "Uncle Drew" commercials and film.

It might be worth noting that the Brooklyn Nets' CEO, Brett Yoarmark, is the twin brother of Michael Yoarmark, who is Roc Nation’s President.

The Boston Celtics have already been informed that Irving, 27, will not be opting into his $21.3 million deal for next season, allowing him to sign a max contract with a team of choosing. This doesn't rule out a long-term extension with the Celtics, but reports maintain that the six-time All Star is leaning towards signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

On a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith described, "I have learned that Kyrie Irving has given every indication to the Brooklyn Nets that that is where he wants to go."

The NBA free agency period officially begins at 6pm ET on June 30.