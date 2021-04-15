Kobe Bryant left a lasting impact on the NBA and even the sneaker world. During his time with Nike, he came through with various dope designs that are still beloved to this day. He helped usher in the low-top era and since that time, numerous players have delivered their own low-top silhouettes. Perhaps one of his most popular models was the Nike Kobe 6 which just so happens to be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. Numerous colorways are making their way back to the market, including the "POP" model.

In the official images below, you can see that this "POP" version is extremely close to the original and longtime Kobe fans will certainly enjoy these. As you can see, the upper is covered in white scales all while black and yellow highlights are found all throughout the silhouette. The colors contrast nicely and if you want something simple for your collection, these may very well be the way to go.

As for the release date, one has yet to be announced yet although you can expect them to drop closer to the Spring. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this model, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike