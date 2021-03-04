Kobe Bryant has received numerous tributes since his death in 2020, and Nike has been a massive part of those activations. While Nike stopped selling Kobe sneakers for a short while, they have gone back to doing so and have mainly focused their attention on the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 Protro, which has been revealed in a ton of retro offerings.

One of those colorways is the "All-Star" model which can be found in the official images below. As you can see, this particular shoe is covered in red scales all while the back heel and tongue is black, and the Nike swoosh is white. It is one of the most iconic Kobe 6 models out there, and fans have been waiting on these to return for a long time. In fact, it seems like they won't have to wait that much longer.

The release date for these shoes has been set for Monday, March 15th. This is about a full week after the actual All-Star Game although we doubt fans of the shoe will actually mind. Let us know if you're copping these, and be sure to keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker updates.

Image via Nike

