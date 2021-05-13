When Kobe and Gianna Bryant passed away last year, it was as if we were all living a horrible dream. In retirement, Kobe had so much left to give while Gianna seemed to be poised for a career in the WNBA. It was a senseless tragedy and since that time, the basketball world has banded together in an effort to honor them in the best ways possible. While Nike's contract with Kobe runs out at the end of 2021, they are still making shoes to pay homage to his legacy, and the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Mamba Forever" does just that.

Thanks to the Instagram account @brandon1an, we now have a first-hand account of this shoe and what it will look like. As you can see in the IG posts below, the sneaker has a black scaled upper to it all while white overlays are placed towards the back and on the heel. The back heel has the Mamba logo on it all while Kobe and Gigi's names are written out in gold. We even have the number two on each shoe as a way to pay homage to Gigi.

For now, there is no release date attached to these although they could arrive this summer. Stay tuned for updates on the shoe as we will be sure to bring them to you.