2021 marks the final year in which Nike will be selling Kobe Bryant-related sneakers. With the contract running out at the end of the year, fans will have to make do with what they've got, and it has led to an increase in demand on the market. Nike was already in the midst of rolling out Nike Kobe 6 Protros and that trend is going to continue all throughout the rest of the year. New colorways continue to be shown off on social media, and recently, we got a first look at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League offering.

The first look comes from the likes of Josh Hart who was seemingly seeded a pair. From there, we have a fresh look from Instagram sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz. Overall, the shoe has a mostly purple upper while the midsole is black and the swoosh is white. These colors work great together and it's definitely something that suits the "EYBL" look.

There is no word yet on whether or not these will be released to the public, so keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest updates pertaining to this model. In the interim, let us know what you think of these, in the comments section below.